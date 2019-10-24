Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic’s international standing continues to rise despite the US’ vain attempts to isolate it.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran for Baku on Thursday, Rouhani said he would attend the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement [NAM] at the official invitation of his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Rouhani stressed the need for Iran’s strong presence in regional and international conferences, adding: “While the Americans are beating the drum of unilateralism, seeking to meddle in the affairs of all countries and regions in the world, and their hostility towards the great Iranian nation has become clearer than ever, we must have a more active presence in all regional and global conferences and international organizations.”

Denouncing the US attempts to isolate Iran in the world, Rouhani said the Islamic Republic’s standing among the world countries has been constantly improving in spite of Washington’s plots.

“Today, there’s no doubt that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a very important and influential country in the region, and this great nation would not be brought to its knees in the face of the hostile plots, particularly from the US, or the sanctions and blockade,” he underlined.

Highlighting Iran’s membership in the Economic Cooperation Organization and its temporary agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, Rouhani said Tehran has also been playing an active role in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Rouhani explained that Iran’s partnership in the regional and international meetings and organizations would help ensure the country’s interests and national security.

Source: Mehr News Agency