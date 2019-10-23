The following background video shows Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivering a speech which marks the Arbaeen occasion in Baalbek on Saturday.

The video shows a closer view of the sincere and honest interaction his eminence shows in conveying his central message to the protestors in the various Lebanese towns and cities.

Sayyed Nasrallah expressed solidarity with protesters’ demand, stressing that “Hezbollah, won’t abandon our people and our country. We won’t allow anyone to drown Lebanon, send it to abyss or split it.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website