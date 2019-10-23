Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri hailed on Wednesday the package of reforms announced by the government two days ago, stressing that it was a result of the popular protests which have swept across the country since last Thursday.

Addressing reporters at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, Berri credited the government over the reforms package, but noted that the lesson is in implementing this package.

“More Important than the package reforms is the non-sectarian popular protests,” Berri was quoted as saying by the local media.

“Decisions taken by the government is a result of these protests,” Berri said, hoping that Lebanese officials would have utilized from the popular rallies to raise more important issues like the civil state, elections law and cancelling political sectarianism.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website