US President Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in aid for Syria’s ‘White Helmets’ group, famed for rescuing wounded civilians from the frontlines in the civil war, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump ordered the funds for what is formally known as the Syria Civil Defense group “to continue United States support for the organization’s important and highly valued work in the country,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Source: AFP