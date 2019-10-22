Syrian army units continued their deployment in Hasaka countryside, entering several villages near Tel Tamar, as the agreement that calls on Ankara to halt its military operation to allow the Kurdish militias withdraw from the border will end within hours.

The units of the Syrian Army continued their deployment North-West of Hasaka province on Hasaka-Aleppo international highway.

The Damascus forces on Tuesday entered the village of al-Kozaleya West of Tel Tamar North-West of Hasaka province. The army troops also entered the villages of Shwaish, al-Nufaliyeh, al-Mahal, al-Badran, al-Hizam and Kahfet al-Marati in the Southwestern countryside of Tel Tamar, Northwest of Hasaka.

Also on Tuesday, President Bashar al-Assad met Syrian army personnel on frontlines of al-Habit town in Idlib province.

Source: SANA