Syrian Arab Army units completed their deployment in the city of Manbij and its surroundings in Aleppo province’s northeastern countryside, where they were welcomed by the locals.

SANA’s correspondent said locals gathered in the city center, carrying Syrian flags and cheering for the army which came to defend the city and its people from the Turkish aggression, but militants from QSD (SDF) opened fire on the locals to disperse them.

Source: SANA