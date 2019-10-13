The Turkish regime has continued its aggression on Syrian territory for the fifth consecutive day, occupying several towns and villages.

SANA reported that the Turkish regime forces on Sunday occupied the villages of al-Dweira, Harobi, Raj’an and Mabrouka power plant in Ras al-Ayn countryside and the town of Sluk in Raqqa northeastern countryside.

Parts of Tal Abyad town in northern Raqqa were also occupied, the reporter mentioned, adding that the Turkish forces entered headquarters of the so-called General Security of the QSD (SDF) militias.

The reporter pointed out that the US occupation forces, covered by warplanes of the illegal coalition, transported a number of officers and vehicles aboard a cargo plane from the illegal Rhaiba airport (Ruparia) in al-Malikiyah countryside to Iraq.

On Saturday, the Turkish forces occupied some positions after the collapse of (SDF) militias in many areas of the northern countryside of Hasaka.

Source: SANA