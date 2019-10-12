Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will be working on missile strike systems that would be able to surpass any missile defence system in the world.

“We will work on such missile strike systems that will certainly overcome any missile defence system. We will do it, now it is already obvious, because missile defence systems are aimed against ballistic missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory, while we have improved them many times and, moreover, have created other weapons, which no one in the world has,” Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic broadcasters in an interview.

Putin is due to visit Saudi Arabia on October 14. During his visit, the Russian leader is expected to meet with King Salman and the crown prince.

On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that about 30 documents, both commercial and interdepartmental, were being prepared for signing ahead of Putin’s visit. Putin is also due to attend the first meeting of the Russian-Saudi economic council.

Source: Sputnik