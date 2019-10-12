Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah met overnight with Lebanon’s foreign minister and head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil, as the lengthy meeting, which was also attended by the party’s security official Hajj Wafiq Safa, tackled the latest developments locally and regionally.

According to a statement issued by Hezbollah Media Relations, the meeting was lengthy and focused on the means of coping with the soci-economic crisis in Lebanon.

The statement added that Sayyed Nasrallah and Bassil stressed the importance of increasing the state’s financial revenues in 2020 budget law and reforming the national economy so that it becomes more productive.

Sayyed Nasrallah and Bassil also called for activating the governmental and parliamentary work and maintaining the political stability, highlighting the encountering the crisis of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)