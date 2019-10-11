Turkey on Friday went ahead with its aggression on northern Syria for the third consecutive day, with Turkish army targeting a number of areas in Hasaka countryside with artillery and warplanes.

Turkish forces launched an intensive shelling on Ras al-Ayn city, in the northwestern countryside of Hasaka province in a bid to occupy the city, SANA news agency reported.

The move against Ras al-Ayn on Friday comes after Turkish forces occupied the villages of Tal Halaf and Um al-Khair, penetrating into Allouk and Kashto in its surroundings and a number of the city’s neighborhoods last night.

The Turkish army targeted the residential neighborhoods in the city of Ras al-Ayn with air and artillery intensive shelling, according to the agency.

Turkish forces clashed with the so-called Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) with light and medium weapons, according to SANA.

