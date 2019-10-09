The Zionist circles described that the US military withdrawal from northern Syria and abandoning the Kurdish forces in face of the Turkish offensive as frustrating and disappointing.

Ynet considered the US move backstabs and ‘Israel’ and all Washington’s allies in the region, adding that it shocked and frightened the Israeli officials.

The Isralei analysts considered that Iran is the major winner of the US move, highlighting the Saudi attempt to restore ties with Tehran.

The Israeli media also reminded of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech in 2018 in which his eminence warned the Kurds that the US would abandon them.

