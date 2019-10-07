Lebanese shepherd escaped on Monday an attempted kidnapping by Israeli occupation forces at the border with Palestinian occupied territories.

Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon reported that the Lebanese citizen Maher Fares Hamdan escapade an attempt to kidnap him by occupation forces who were hiding behind trees in the outskirts of Shebaa town.

Hamdan managed to escape but occupation forces confiscated his herd consisting of around 40 goats, the correspondent added.

IOF frequently attacks Lebanese shepherds and confiscate their goats in Shebaa town and the surrounding area. Lebanon has repeatedly filed complaints against the Zionist entity over repeated violations of the Lebanese sovereignty and attacks on Lebanese citizens.

Source: Al-Manar