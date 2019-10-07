Head of Yemen national delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam said that response of Saudi-led coalition to Sanaa’s peace initiative is not clear so far.

In a meeting with British ambassador to Yemen Michael Aron on Sunday, Abdul Salam stressed that the peace proposal offered by the Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat is based on goodwill and a desire for peace and stability in Yemen through halting the aggression and blockade imposed on the Arab impoverished country.

“Up till now, the response to the peace initiative is not more than unclear remarks that we can’t consider compliance with the peace call initiated by Sanaa,” Abdul Salam told Aron and the accompanying delegation.

In this context, the Yemeni official stressed that any stance by the Saudi-led coalition should be met by an action and commitment.

For his part, the British ambassador described the initiative as a real opportunity for peace in Yemen, calling for the start of negotiations as a way to resolve the political crisis and create peace and stability.

Later on Monday, Emirati state news agency WAM reported that Saudi’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the UAE capital to discuss “coordination and joint action in defense and military affairs.”

Source: Al-Massirah