The Lebanese daily newspaper, Al-Akhbar, published on Friday, October 4, a classified document which reveals more facts about the Saudi quagmire in Yemen.

Al-Akhbar mentioned that Saudi attempted to present itself as defending the world security through its war on Yemen and that Riyadh demanded that Washington support the political solution in Yemen.

The document also showed that the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman planned an attack on Iran in 2017 and asked the US help in this regard, according to the paper.

Source: Al-Manar English Website