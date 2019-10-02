US President Donald Trump issued his most inflammatory condemnation yet of the impeachment investigation against him, labelling it “a COUP” designed to strip Americans of their freedoms.

Trump is currently being investigated over a phone call to Ukraine‘s Volodymyr Zelensky in which it is said he tried to leverage military aid for personal political gain.

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: “As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!”

The outburst came as officials inside his administration agreed to provide testimony for the investigation.

Relatively, Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, and Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to that country, are expected to appear before the intelligence committee of the House of Representatives later this month.

The decision by the two diplomats, one of whom is still employed by the state department, will be seen as of considerable significance. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo had said he did not want five of his officials whose testimony had been sought by Democrats to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation that has been launched into his actions as a “witch hunt”.

During the weekend, Trump sparked controversy when he retweeted the words of a pastor who had warned that if Trump were impeached, it would fracture society in a way similar to the civil war.

Source: Agenceis