Britain will pull out from the European Union on 31 October, hopefully with a deal, UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid told ITV on Monday.

“If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st,” Javid said.

At the same time, the minister refused to specify how the government intends to deliver Brexit in a no-deal scenario.

“The legislation that parliament has passed, of course, has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged: We will be leaving on the 31st,” Javid said.

Separately, Javid also told Sky News that he entirely trusted the Prime Minister and his word.

According to the finance minister, it is hard to say for sure how much Brexit will cost the country.

The UK withdrawal from the EU has been postponed several times, as London has struggled internally over negotiating the divorce terms. Brexit is now scheduled to take place on 31 October, despite the previous 29 March deadline.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently facing strong opposition domestically over his adamant stance to pull the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the deadline, deal or no deal.

Moreover, Johnson was able to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament until 14 October in an attempt to ensure the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union by the deadline. However, the UK Supreme Court ruled his move “unlawful”.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by 29 March of this year, the deadline was moved to 31 October.

Source: Sputnik