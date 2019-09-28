Saudi Arabia has decided to implement a partial ceasefire in four Yemeni areas, including Sanaa, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

If the ceasefire in these areas takes hold, the Saudis would look to broaden the truce to other parts of Yemen, the WSJ quoted people familiar with the discussions as saying.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites