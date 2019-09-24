Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned the United States’ aggressive stance towards the Islamic Republic, noting that Iranians cannot be brought to their knees by pressure such as Washington’s economic war against Tehran through the re-imposition of tough sanctions.

Zarif, currently in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, spoke in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR) on Sunday; the text was published on NPR’s website on Monday.

“We are resisting an unprovoked aggression by the United States. I can assure you that the United States will not be able to bring us to our knees through pressure.”

Referring to the forthcoming meeting between Iran and the four remaining members of the P5+1 group – the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany set for 25 September, Zarif said:

“Four of the five permanent members [of the UN Security Council] plus Germany will be seated around the table along with me and the High Representative of the European Union. There is an empty chair there for the United States, but there is a ticket for that chair and that is to be law-abiding.”

Iran’s top diplomat also said that Washington could have a much better deal with Iran if it entered negotiations based on mutual respect and on moving forward.

Source: Sputnik