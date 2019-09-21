Any country that attacks Iran will be the “main battlefield”, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, said.

“Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor,” Salami said in remarks broadcast on state TV on Saturday.

“The threats from enemies taught us how to extend the range and destructive power of weapons,” the general said, highlighting the country’s advancements in the defense industry.

Apparently referring to the US and Saudi allegations that Tehran was behind recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, he reminded the foes that Iran has the courage to claim responsibility for any action it takes.

Playing down the enemy’s threat of military action against Iran, Major General Salami said since the humiliating failure of the American forces in Operation Eagle Claw in Iran’s Tabas in 1980, the Islamic Republic has proved that its responds to aggression is mighty.

Anybody willing to turn their country into the main theater of war could try action against the Islamic Republic, the commander said, warning, “We’d never allow the war to be drawn to our territory. An invasion will not remain limited. We give chase, and would not quit efforts until destruction of the aggressor. We will not leave anywhere safe” on the enemy’s land, he added.

His warning came after the US rhetoric of military action against Iran in the wake of a Yemeni drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities last Saturday. Iran has denied any responsibility.

Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly warned the enemies against the dire consequences of a military action against the Islamic Republic.

In comments in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the US is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case of taking military action against Iran.

The era of hit and run is now over, and the US knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The US is seeking a way to evade the costs of standing against Iran and place them on regional countries, the Leader said, reminding certain regional countries that if they confront Iran, “they will definitely suffer blows and defeat”.

Source: Sputnik