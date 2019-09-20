Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has snapped at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his Twitter, saying that it was in fact Washington’s allies that want to fight Iran to the last American.

“@SecPompeo has it the other way around:

It’s not #Iran that wishes to fight to the last American; rather, it is his #B_Team hosts who seem to wish to fight Iran to the last American,” the top Iranian diplomat said on his Twitter account.

“Iran has no desire for war, but we will, and always have, defend our people and our nation,” Zarif added.

The comment comes in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark in which he claimed that the Iranian foreign minister is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American.

“We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American”, Pompeo told reporters.

The “B-team” is a term popularized by Zarif. It refers to a group of politicians who share an inclination toward potential war with Iran, and the letter “b” in their names. They include US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Source: Agencies