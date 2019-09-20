At the moment, there is no official information about any casualties. A French police special unit RAID has been spotted near the site of the incident.

According to preliminary reports, a person has barricaded a flat on Avenue Maréchal de Saxe & Rue Paul Bert after shooting at bystanders.

According to initial reports by France 3, witnesses described the shooter as a woman, but later the broadcaster corrected the information, saying that the suspect was a man.

News portal Lyon Mag reported that the shooter had used a rifle with shotgun shells.

Source: Sputnik