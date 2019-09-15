The Lebanese military tribunal is set to issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli collaborator Amer Al-Fakhoury after listening to his confessions about his long journey of treachery.

Few days ago, Amer Elias Al Fakhoury, the former military commander of Al Khiyam detention center, arrived in Beirut through its airport.

Al Fakhoury was responsible for a battalion of Antoine Lahad militia agents who guarded Al Khiyam detention center, suppressed the detainees and tortured them brutally.

Al Fakhoury, 56, is from southern Lebanon. He claimed that after a dispute with his bosses, he left Lebanon to the United States in 1998 through Palestine. He was known for his abduction, incarceration and torturing at the Center. Al Fakhoury was the head of the Center with the Chief of Security and Investigation Jean Al Homsi (Abo Nabil) who were directly supervised by the Israeli Intelligence.

A sit-in was held at Al Khiyam detention center in rejection of any attempt to release Al-Fakhoury as participants demanded that the court inflict the severest punishments on the Isralei collaborator.

The protestors also vowed murdering all the traitors wherever they appear if they get acquitted by the Lebanese competent authorities.

