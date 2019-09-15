Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities have partially halted crude and gas production from the world’s top oil exporter.

Attacks on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais cut the company’s crude oil supply by around 5.7 million barrels per day or about 50 percent of its output, the minister said in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

Part of the reduction will be compensated for through drawing from Aramco’s oil stocks, Prince Abdulaziz said.

Yemeni revolutionaries claimed responsibility on Saturday for drone attacks on two major facilities run by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant.

Source: Al-Manar English Website