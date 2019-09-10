Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech Tuesday in front of crowds participating in the procession of Ashura (Tenth Day of Muharram) in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

After offering condolences to mourners for the martyrdom of the grandson of the prophet, he expressed gratitude for the large participation through the last 10 nights of Ashura and saluted the Lebanese Army, General Security and contributes for the successful security measures throughout these nights.

His eminence noted that “Imam Hussein will be looking at your faithfulness and response to his call with pride, as he sees that his message from Ashura has been received and all our deeds emerge from the school of Ashura”.

Thus, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that “Ashura is the day of reformation in the nation of Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussein sacrificed his life for the sake of this nation”.

In this context, he pointed out that a country in this nation being occupied is not a passing issue, hence Palestine is our central cause.

Palestine

Hezbollah SG said: “Starting with our central cause, Palestine, we reassure its people that liberation can only be achieved through resistance and stress our continuous commitment to the Palestinian cause. It is the basic pillar in the face of the American-Israeli plot, and the Palestinian people will protect their cause and sanctities. We are with the Palestinian people and their resistance in the West Bank and Gaza. We stand with their prisoners and all their resistance fighters in one team and one battle. Additionally, we reassure our recognition to the rights of the Palestinian refugees to live and work with dignity in Lebanon until they can return to their land.”

He further denounced the Israelis’, specifically Netanyahu’s, actions against the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque dubbing Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu as malicious.

Yemen

Moving on to Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Yemen today is another Ashura… and its people are still standing strong in the face of the outrageous war in which crimes against humanity are taking place yet the whole world is watching silently”.

He added: “A US-British alignment is killing women and children in Yemen only for the sake of selling weapons and armory… and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing assault will only bring it eternal defeat, humiliation and shame in this life and torture in the afterlife. All the goals and slogans they put to justify their war have fallen. It is time for the Yemeni people to be aware of the Saudi/Emeriti goals and unite in their face. Today, we renew our call to stop war on Yemen and its people”.

Bahrain

On another level, his eminence said: “Another year passes and the Bahraini people are still suffering as the Bahrain regime is going far with its normalization with the Zionist enemy and its support for the Zionist Assaults on Palestine, Lebanon and Syria”.

“We tell the Bahraini people that with your peaceful revolution and your firm screams you are performing the big Jihad for the sake of Allah, and this will definitely fruit because this is the promise of Allah. Today, we stand by your side and reassure our faith in your right, truthfulness and firmness”.

US Sanctions

Concerning the US sanctions on Iran, Syria and resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq, his eminence considered that “this is an aggression that the US administration is waging to make economic and financial pressure after all its wars against the resistance movements in Lebanon, Palestine and Iraq have failed. This aggression has expanded to also target banks and businesses in Lebanon that are not related to Hezbollah in anyway, and this must be approached and dealt with in a different way”.

“The Lebanese government must defend and protect the Lebanese people and not rush to implement the US resolutions and desires. This file must be opened because the Lebanese economy is being targeted through that,” he added.

Lebanon

On the security level, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that “the Lebanese have toppled Israel’s latest attempt to change the rules of engagement. There are thousands of Israeli violations but after all there are red lines.

The latest violation in the Southern Suburb of Beirut, sending explosive-laden drones for assassination is a significant aggression on us. The resistance’s response came through the borders and by later destroying the Israeli drone yesterday in the sky of the southern village of Ramiyah”.

“Despite all the intimidation, we insist on enhancing our deterrent force which protects our country,” he added.

Israel, Hollywood Army

Sayyed Nasrallah said that “the Israeli Army has turned into a Hollywood Army, and its use of puppets to fool Hezbollah reveals its weakness”.

“You are a Hollywood Army and we learned a lesson from the show you performed. It is that in our future responses, instead of hitting one vehicle we will hit more, an instead of hitting one target we will hit more, and let’s see how many shows you can perform,” Hezbollah SG addressed the Israelis saying.

His eminence reassured Hezbollah’s respect to 1701 resolution which the Israeli is not sticking to and affirmed its right to respond to any attack against Lebanon, considering that there will be no red lines from now on.

“Lebanon has imposed itself on the whole world. Everyone called the Lebanese government after the latest Israeli violation trying to stop us from responding to the attack. Lebanon must know that it is strong with its army, people and resistance equation,” he added.

Lebanon, Economic File

On the economic situation, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that “there could be a solution for the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon, and the government must hold its responsibility of controlling corruption and financial waste…”

He further assured that “we refuse to fix the situation by raising taxes on the poor. Instead, the government must regain its stolen money from the rich who have stolen.”

“I call on the officials to make efforts to regain the trust of people, or else they would feel that every tax paid is not helping in solving the economic situation, so why pay it? Instead, if people had trust in their government, they would admire it and be part of reformation, this is the natural equation, just like people were ready to sacrifice for the sake of Hezbollah because they had faith in its leadership,” his eminence added.

Iran

“We reassure our rejection to any war on Iran because this war will destroy the region. It will be a war on the entire resistance axis and its goal would be to destroy any hope of regaining Palestine. Thus, on this day, as part of the resistance axis, we state that we will not take a neutral stance in the battle of right against wrong and in the battle of Hussein against Yazid. This supposed war will be an end to Israel and to the US domination in the region,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

“Our Imam and leader and the “Hussein” of this era is Imam Ali Khamenei. He is the leader of the axis of resistance and Iran is its center and basic pillar,” he added, vowing: “O leader and Imam, if we were to be killed and burned 1000 times, we will never leave you o son of Hussein… Do we stay after you? May Allah never show us that! In the axis of resistance, we have only seen victories, hope for the oppressed, dignity, and preservation of sanctities,” he stressed.

Source: Al-Manar