At his residence in Ain Al-Tineh, House Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed a meeting between Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party in an attempt to surpass the recent disputes between the two sides.

Hezbollah was represented by Secretary General’s Political Aide Hajj Hussein Al-Khalil and the party’s top security official Hajj Wafiq Safa, while the two ministers Wael bou Faour and Ghazi Al-Aridi represented in the meeting sponsored by Speaker Berri who was accompanied by his political advisor Ali Hasan Khalil.

The two parties have conflicting attitudes towards the regional issues; however, they both continuously reiterate that they are ready to cooperate for the sake of the public interests.

Source: Al-Manar English Website