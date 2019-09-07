Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook stressed that the US sanctions have failed to diminish the popular and political to Hezbollah in Lebanon and that the American and Israeli bets on any change in this regard have reached a deadlock.

Sheikh Qawook added that army-people-resistance formula is showing excellence at protecting Lebanon from the Israeli aggression, reiterating that Hezbollah managed to maintain the balance of deterrence against ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website