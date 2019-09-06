According to Al-Manar TV, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, met with Hezbollah officials during his ongoing visit to Beirut.

Al-Manar sources mentioned that Hezbollah told Kubis that the military attack on an Israeli military vehicle in Avivim settlement aimed at protecting Lebanon from the Israeli aggression, reiterating SG Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s stances about the inevitability of the response.

Kubis had met with the Lebanese senior officials who highlighted the unanimous national attitude towards the Israeli aggression and Lebanon’s right to defend its sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website