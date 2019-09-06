The Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that the soldier, who was announced to be seriously wounded by a stone thrown by one of his peers at a military post, belongs to the same military unit struck by Hezbollah in Avivim settlement.

The stoned soldier, those who boarded the struck vehicle in Avivim, and the soldiers who serve at Avivim military basement belong to the same unit, according to the paper.

Yedioth Ahronoth added that the targeted soldiers did not know that the road they took is overlooked by Hezbollah, pointing out that Army has launched an investigation into the evacuation of Avivim military basement as exposed by RT report.

The Israeli paper also considered that some Lebanese politicians and bloggers serve exerting internal pressures on Hezbollah, highlighting their stances during the recent escalation round.

Source: Al-Manar English Website