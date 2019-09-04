Yediot Ahronoth’s Sever Plocker considered that it was high time to get rid of the dark magic cast by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on ‘Israel’.

“For years, his image has been appearing on TV screens, and the public opinion firmly and thirstily sips his words which get out of his mouth as if they were heavenly prophecies.”

It is worth noting that the Israeli public opinion tends to take Sayyed Nasrallah’s statements for granted more than those of their political and military officials due to his honesty and credibility.

Source: Al-Manar English Website