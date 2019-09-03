The Zionist media outlets tackled the latest speech made Monday by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, considering that his eminence is preparing for a military surprise against the Israeli air force.

Ynet stressed that Hezbollah military action against the Israeli war jets will restrict the freedom of the enemy’s air force.

Evacuation of border sites represented a historical humiliation for ‘Israel’, according to Zionist analysts who added that Hezbollah managed to impose new rules of engagement.

The Israeli analysts highlighted the no-red-line policy admitted by Hezbollah, which let the resistance group target the Zionist forces along Lebanon’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Zionist media outlets also continued evaluating Hezbollah recent attack on an Israeli military vehicle in Avivim, stressing that the Army has started investigating the incident “which resulted from a mistake.”

A former consultant of PM Benjamin Netanyahu considered that the media reports about fabricating footage of rescuing injured soldiers tampers with its credibilty, which prevents the settlers from taking its narratives in the future for granted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website