Hezbollah managed to attack an Israeli military vehicle in Avivim northern settlement in a very accurate manner despite all the enemy’s border measures, Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoaib stressed.

Shoaib pointed out that Hezbollah rejected to strike ordinary targets deliberately set by the enemy to avoid major attacks by the Resistance, adding that the Zionist army withdrew 90% of the military forces in the north and left the rest five kilometers away from the borders with Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit has targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, killing and injuring all occupation forces on board.

Source: Al-Manar English Website