The Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Al-Shummari stressed that any attack on any local party represents an aggression on the entire country, adding that he will take the necessary military measures to protect Iraq.

During the defense council session, Al-Shummari urged unity among all the armed forces, including Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), under the national Iraqi flag and in face of all those who want to destabilize the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website