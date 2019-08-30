Hezbollah Islamic Resistance handed the Lebanese Army Intelligence the two drones which attacked Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) Saturday, August 24, according to Al-Manar sources.

The sources added that the investigations have been separately conducted by Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army Intelligence, highlighting the coordination between the two sides in this regard.

According to the sources, the investigations eliminated the possibility that the two drones were launched from any Lebanese area, concentrating on the hypothesis that they were flown by Israeli gunboats off the Lebanese shore.

Source: Al-Manar English Website