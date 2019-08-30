As fears among the Zionist settlers escalated, the North commander, Amir Baram, tried to reduce their concerns by noting that ‘Israel’ does not aim at getting involved in a comprehensive war.

“Israel is using much intelligence date to publicly tell Hezbollah that it is not concerned with waging a war,” the military analyst Alon bin David.

The Zionist media outlets indicated that Hezbollah has started a successful warfare against ‘Israel’ with the speech of SG Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday and that Al-Manar TV has worked in the same context.

They also concentrated on how Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoaib who inspected the Zionist military posts on the borders and maintained the absence of the Israeli soldiers in the area, highlighting the videos on the social media websites which show Hezbollah strength and and ‘Israel’s fragility.

Source: Al-Manar English Website