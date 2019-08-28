three Palestinian policemen were martyred due to two explosions on a checkpoint near Al Dahdouh junction in Gaza strip in what witnesses called suicide attacks.

Witnesses told AFP that both bombings were suicide attacks by assailants on motorbikes, but there was no official confirmation.

A source familiar with the investigation said a Salafist movement in Gaza that sympathises with Daesh terrorist group. was suspected.

Hamas’s interior ministry confirmed the three deaths, but spoke only of two “bombings” in Gaza City without providing details.

An investigation was underway as authorities pledged to track down the “masterminds.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya sought to reassure Palestinians in the enclave of two million people.

“We assure our people that whatever these explosions are, they will be brought under control as with every previous event, and will not be able to undermine the stability and steadfastness of our people,” he said in a statement. Suicide bombings are rare in the Gaza Strip.

