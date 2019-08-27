For the second day in row, the Israeli occupation troops have never left their sites near Lebanon’s border for fear of Hezbollah inevitable response to the Zionist attack on its site in Syria and Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday warned the Israeli army to await Hezbollah attack, adding that the Resistance will choose the suitable time to respond to the Zionist crimes and violations.

Since then, the Israeli occupation army has taken strict measures in order to avoid Hezbollah attacks as Zionist analysts maintained that Sayyed Nasrallah’s threats will inevitably come true, referring to his eminence’s historical credibility in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website