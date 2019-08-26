Iranian authorities have issued an ominous warning to Israel, saying that it should understand that its recent “aggressive actions” in the region would have consequences, as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon have the right for self-defence.

“Israel must understand the consequences of its aggressive actions and that they come at a price”, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a Monday news conference broadcast by Iranian television.

The comments by Rabiei followed Israel’s confirmation on Sunday that it had conducted airstrikes on what it described as “Iranian Quds Force operatives” in Syria. The Israeli military claimed its strikes had prevented an attack on the Israeli-occupied territories “using killer drones.”

“Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression. I have directed that our forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel”, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A senior Iranian official has denied that Iranian forces had been hit in the air raid.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has, meanwhile, voiced support for “Israel’s right to defend itself from threated posed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps”.

It was reported last week that ‘Israel’ had carried out several strikes in Iraq, including the 19 July attack north of Baghdad that targeted a base allegedly used by Iran’s IRGC.

Source: Sputnik