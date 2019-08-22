Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing on Thursday that Beijing is ready to retaliate if Washington fails to correct its “wrong actions”.

President Trump previously announced that he was looking to postpone the introduction of new tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports in a bid to avoid hurting US shoppers before the Christmas holidays.

Feng added that new levies will inevitably lead to escalation regardless of the delays in their implementation announced by Donald Trump. Nevertheless, the official raised hopes that the US would halt its current course against China.

On Wednesday, the US President proclaimed himself “the chosen one” to punish China for years of “trade cheating”. Trump said that his predecessors failed to confront Beijing on trade, adding that the negative economic implications felt today were the repercussions of their inactivity.

The United States and China have been locked in a trade conflict since June 2018, when Trump announced levies on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports justifying the move by the need to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have introduced several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

