Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Sunday that Iraq does not want to become again an arena for conflict of other countries at the expense of the Iraqi people.

Salih made the comments during his visit to the headquarters of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in the capital Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari and other senior military officials, according to a statement issued by the media office of the presidency.

“Iraq’s interest comes first, and the nation will not allow others to turn it into a land for competition,” the statement said.

Later on Monday, the Iraqi Presidency said Barham Salih received Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, and US Ambassador Matthew Tueller and accompanying delegations in the presidential complex in Baghdad.

Salih and Mescidi discussed improving political relations and cooperation in various fields, the statement said.

Also, the Iraqi president discussed strengthening ties with the US with Matthew in every field.

In light of current political tension between Washington and Tehran, Salih called on both parties to deescalate the situation.

Source: Agencies