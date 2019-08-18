Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine called on the Lebanese to avoid caring about the US sanctions and pressures, stressing that they will prove to be fruitless.

Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that the US sanctions on Lebanese businessmen infringe their rights, describing them as unjust.

In a different context, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that one of the most important factors contributing to the Resistance victories is secrecy, adding that Hezbollah cares about reality and truth, not fancy and propaganda.

Source: Al-Manar English Website