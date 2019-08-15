The Zionist army has canceled the training of various reserve divisions, including elite Ground Forces and in the Northern Command, due to budgetary concerns, according to JPost.

According to a report in Haaretz, senior reserve officers were informed on Monday that division drills for combat on the southern and northern fronts have been canceled until the end of the year.

The absence of a budget plan due to the lack of a government, as well as decisions made by the Zionist army chief of staff Aviv Kochavi when he entered office at the beginning of the year, led to the cancellations.

Israeli officers who serve in the North told Haaretz that the cancellation of the drills could have a major negative effect on the military’s readiness for war with Hezbollah.

Source: Israeli media