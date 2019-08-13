Nigeria’s Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky arrived in the Indian capital, New Delhi, for medical treatment on Tuesday, Unews press agency reported, citing sources.

The 66-year-old cleric, along with his wife Zinat, embarked on a journey to India on Monday, accompanied by some officials of security services as well as medical personnel.

Last week, a Nigerian court granted Sheikh Zakzaky bail so that he could fly to India for treatment, after his health condition has been deteriorating.

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has been in detention since December 2015 after his home in Zaria was brutally raided by Nigeria’s forces, during which he was beaten and lost his left eye.

During the violent crackdown, three of his sons lost their lives, his wife sustained serious wounds and more than 300 of his followers were killed.

Source: UNews