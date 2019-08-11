Palestinians heroically confronted on Sunday brutal Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, with dozens hurt, including Grand Al-Quds Mufti.

Clashes erupted as dozens of Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces arrive at the holy site, also known as Al Haram Al Sharif, in the Old City of Al-Quds.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured including Grand Mufti of Al-Quds, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein and former minister Adnan Al-Hasani, Palestinian media reported.

Israeli media also reported the clashes, saying Palestinian worshippers were marking Eid Al-Adha “which coincides with” the so-called Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av.

The clashes erupted around 9:30 A.M. after Palestinian worshipers finished their prayers, with occupation police fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters, Haaretz reported.

