Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech next Friday on the thirteenth anniversary of the Divine Victory after July War in 2006.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech to take place at 5:00 p.m. on Friday (August 1) during a ceremony organized by Hezbollah on the thirteenth anniversary of the victory following the 33-day war which started on July 12, 2006 and ended on August 14.

The ceremony will be held in an area in south Lebanon where confrontations took place during the July War between Zionist soldiers and Hezbollah fighters who heroically forced occupation forces to halt their ground offensive in the border towns of Bint Jbeil, Ainata, Maroun Al-Ras and Aytaroun.

Earlier last month, Sayyed Nasrallah appeared in an interview with Al-Manar, voicing hope that he will pray in the holy city of Al-Quds. During the interview, the resistance leader appeared holding a map showing potential Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

Source: Al-Manar