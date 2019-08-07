Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he recently met with a “high ranking persona” from the United Arab Emirates to improve ties between the occupying regime and Arab states.

Katz told a ministers’ meeting Tuesday that the two reached “substantial agreements,” adding that he was working toward “transparent normalization and signed agreements” with Persian Gulf states. He added: “We do not have a conflict with them.”

Ynet News has reported that the occupying entity is providing assistance to the US-led naval coalition forming in the Persian Gulf.

According to the minister, ‘Israel’ was giving the coalition assistance in intelligence and ‘other unspecified fields’, with the mission expected to improve Tel Aviv’s ties with the Gulf States.

The Zionist minister arrived in the Emirati capital city of Abu Dhabi on June 30 for a UN environmental conference, where he discussed cooperation against Iran, as well as economic and transport collaboration, Israeli i24NEWS television news network reported.

“I am excited to stand here in Abu Dhabi and to represent the interests of… Israel in front of the … [Persian] Gulf states,” Katz said upon the conclusion of his visit.

“I will continue to work with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to promote the normalization policy with our leading prowess, based on Israel’s capabilities, both in the fields of security and intelligence, and in the various civilian arenas. I see this as one of the major challenges in my position as foreign minister, and I intend to continue leading this policy in the future,” he added.

Netanyahu has often boasted of improving ties with Arab states that share “Israel’s concerns” about Iran.

Earlier this year, the Israeli regime re-launched a “virtual embassy” in a bid to “promote dialogue” with the Persian Gulf Arab states.

Source: Agencies