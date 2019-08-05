Yemeni forces have targeted gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran with several domestically-manufactured missiles.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah news website, citing a spokesman for the Yemeni army, reported that Yemeni missile defense units hit gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries in al-Sadis and al-Soh areas with at least four Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) missiles on Sunday.

It added that the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, leaving an unspecified number of mercenaries either dead or wounded.

Al-Masirah further reported that the Yemeni army’s sniper unit either killed or wounded at least 24 Saudi-led mercenaries in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir.

It added that Yemeni forces managed to seize a base in the same province.

On Saturday, Yemeni forces also hit a newly-built military base in the southern parts of the Saqqam area in Najran with a Badr-F ballistic missile.

A military official told al-Masirah at the time that the missile had successfully hit its designated target and either killed or wounded dozens of Saudi-led mercenaries in the base, which was partly destroyed in the attack.

