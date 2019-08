In a joint operation, the Yemeni Air and Rocketry Force launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at a military parade for the Saudi-led forces in the southern city of Aden.

A Saudi commander was killed in the attack which also claimed a large number of mercenaries.

The following video shows the so-called “Abu Al-Yamama”, a military commander in Aden”, before he was killed in the attack.



Source: Al-Manar English Website