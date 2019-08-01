In a joint operation, the Yemeni Air and Rocketry Force launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at a military parade for the Saudi-led forces in the southern city of Aden.

The spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahia Sari, said the parade “was being used to prepare for an advance on Taez and Dalea.”

Witnesses said the blast occurred behind the stand where the parade was taking place at al-Jalaa military camp in Aden’s Buraiqa district. Dozens of Saudi ‘mercenaries’ were killed or injured, causing great confusion in their side.

The Yemeni spokesman said a senior Saudi commander was among those killed.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to suppress the Yemenis will for freedom.

Since then, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and as many as 85,000 children may have starved to death.

