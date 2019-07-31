US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ will be announced during a conference in Camp David, and this conference will be attended by Arab leaders, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is set to invite Arab Mideast leaders to a peace conference in the US during his visit to the region, launched on Wednesday, Ynet reported.

The Israeli website quoted an unnamed source in Washington as saying that the conference is set to take place before the Israeli elections in September 17, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dremer were involved in designing the plan.

However, the source believes Netanyahu will not take place in the conference, since his presence “will make it difficult for Kushner to convince Arab leaders to attend it.”

The conference serves both Trump and Netanyahu’s election campaigns, Ynet reported, noting that it portrays Netanyahu as a “global leader” and could affect Blue and White and the Labor parties’ refusal to join his coalition after the elections.

Trump is expected to present his so-called ‘peace plan’ – known as the ‘deal of the century’- in Camp David without going into details and conditions, Ynet reported.

Though details of what will be discussed at the summit remain unclear. It was reported that Trump will not speak about a Palestinian state but an entity, and that he will refer to an Arab presence in East Jerusalem, but not about it serving as a capital for a future Palestinian state.

The Israeli website said the plan says “yes to a Palestinian entity, but not necessarily a Palestinian state, yes to Palestinian presence in Jerusalem, but not necessarily as a capital.”

The Palestinians are expected to reject the plan immediately, according to Ynet. However, the mere presence of Arab leaders at the summit would be considered as an “election gift” for Netanyahu, as well as for Trump.

