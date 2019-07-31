Sheikh Akl of the Druze community, Naim Hassan, said at the opening of the Islamic-Christian Summit held at the Community House: “Our meeting today is highly valued and appreciated, (…) in terms of emphasizing the national constants, which are in fact the solid foundations on which the National Monument is built. When the people grant confidence to representatives, they do so expecting the security of this edifice to be maintained, as well as its stability and prosperity.”

“Resorting to the State and its constitutional, judicial and security institutions is not an option chosen by one party and not the other. It is rather a commitment to the social pact made by the people,” Hassan said, quoting Patriarch Rahi as deeming reconciliation “a treasure” that ought to be preserved.

“From here, from the house of all the Lebanese, the house of all the Druze, we make an extraordinary appeal in this difficult and extraordinary time that our country is witnessing, in light of the dangers that beset us and the crises that are raging in our region,” Hassan went on to say, calling for “national and human responsibility,” and urging politicians to be as responsible as they should be, and to shoulder the burden and be up to the Lebanese aspirations.

Addressing the President of the Republic who is “entrusted to the Constitution, the National Charter and the Taif Accord”, Sheikh Hassan said “we call upon the President to gather the Lebanese under the roof of those constants, and to prevent any attempt to strike at the foundations of the Lebanese formula.”

Source: NNA